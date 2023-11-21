'Modiji, Keep Me As Your Yoga Instructor', Rakhi Sawant's Old Video Lands Her In Legal Trouble

Rakhi Sawant's never shies away from expressing whatever she feels or thinks. Often caught engaging with the Mumbai paparazzi with her amusing and quirky anecdotes, Rakhi's old video where she expresses her desire to be Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga teacher seems to have landed her in trouble.

As per a verified report, an FIR has been registered at the Meerut police station in UP, where the actress has been accused of insulting the premier leader of the country in the video.

Check out the video below in question

In the video Rakhi is seen performing a position which she believes will prove to be beneficial for Modi's health and well-being. In another detailed video which further gives information about Rakhi's context reveals that the position in question as per her is 'half Yoga, half aerobics'.

As per the complainant, the suggested position reeks of vulgarity and indecency, which is against the interest of our revered leader. This may have prompted for an FIR to be filed against the Main Hoon Na actress.

However, certain reactions below the video on X, suggest that they do not find anything objectionable in the said video. Some found it harmless while another user asked a rather valid question, if an FIR can be registered without the consent of the affected.

RAKHI'S TRYST WITH CONTROVERSIES

If we look at 2023 alone, Rakhi has been in the news for her performing and observing Umrah, to her volatile equations with estranged spouse Adil Durrani. Recently, Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta, who was one of the first active voices during India's MeToo movement, filed an FIR against Rakhi at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai for causing her 'emotional and psychological trauma' in 2018 when Tanushree chose to share her story and file a complaint against Nana Patekar for abusing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008.

Tanushree said, "Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life; I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time. Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me."