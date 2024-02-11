Mithun Chakraborty Meets West Bengal BJP Chief After Suffering Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, VIDEO From Kolkata Hospital Goes Viral

On Saturday, February 10, veteran Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata following an ischemic cerebrovascular brain stroke. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs.

Just a while ago, news agency ANI shared a video of Mithun from the hospital, in which he was seen meeting West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. The actor can also be seen interacting with the doctor as he is seated on his hospital bed.

Check out the video:

In the video, Mithun's doctor can be heard telling the actor in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye."

West Bengal BJP chief Sukant Majumdar stated that the actor will be discharged on Monday, "He (Mithun Chakraborty) is fine, he will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, doctors have asked him to rest at home for a day or two after tomorrow," he added.

Watch the video:

Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly also met the veteran actor at the hospital in Kolkata.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.