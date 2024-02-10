Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, CONFIRMS Hospital In Kolkata: 'He Is Full-Conscious'

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain while shooting.

While his elder son Mimoh Chakraborty stated that his father is '100 percent fine and was a routine checkup.' Just a while ago, the hospital authorities issued an official statement regarding the veteran actor's health and revealed that he had been diagnosed with an ischemic cerebral accident (stroke) of the brain.

As per the News18 report, the statement read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”

Actor Debashri Roy (aunt of actor Rani Mukerji), who was also in the film set, later visited the hospital. “I am happy to see that Mithun Chakraborty is stable now. He spoke with me, and I heard that he had even taken food. It was a very horrible thing that has happened while shooting, but he is recuperating,” added the Bengali actor.

According to hospital sources, an MRI was conducted on Mithun that stated that he had a brain stroke. “MRI and other tests have been conducted. He was initially admitted to the ICU but will be shifted to a cabin,” said the hospital sources.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.