Mithun Chakraborty's Family SLAMS Reports Of His Hospitalisation Due To Chest Pain: 'Who Is Spreading These Rumours?'

Mithun Chakraborty | File Image

Hours after it was reported that veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain in Kolkata, his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma has said that it is untrue. The Anupamaa actress said that the actor went to the hospital only for routine check-up and he is fine.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Madalsa slammed the reports of his hospitalisation and said, "It was just a routine check up, who is spreading these rumours?"

Mithun's elder son Mimoh Chakraborty also told Indian Express that the veteran actor is "100 per cent fine and it was a routine checkup."

Earlier on Saturday (February 10), it was reported that the Disco Dancer actor was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he felt uneasy and complained of chest pain. Several reports also claimed that the actor suffered brain stroke.

In January 2024, the three-time National Film Award winner was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.

Reacting to being conferred with the honour, Mithun had said in a video, "I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.

He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance-oriented movies. He is particularly known for his iconic dance style and has been given the nickname Disco Dancer for his role in the 1982 film of the same name.

The actor also ventured into politics, briefly serving as a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.