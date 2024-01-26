West Bengal: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Alleges Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Padma Bhushan Award For 'Dishonesty Against Party'

Mithun Chakraborty | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Without naming anyone, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh taking to X, slammed ace actor Mithun Chakraborty and said that the award is not being given for 'acting'.

"If the award was given for acting then that could have happened anytime after 2014. This is for the dishonesty against TMC and also for slamming TMC," mentioned Ghosh on X.

Mithun Chakraborty's political career

Notably, Mithun was earlier TMC Rajya Sabha MP and just ahead of 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, he had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message, the ace actor was heard saying that he is dedicating his award to all his fans.

BJP slams TMC

BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar hits back at Kunal Ghosh for his comment.

"The one Ghosh spoke about he has won several national awards. The one who spoke has been behind bars for three years. Both Mithun da and Kunal are from North Kolkata, the people of North Kolkata will give a befitting reply to Ghosh," said Majumdar.

Senior CPI(M) leader and politburo member Md. Salim said,"Those who gets national awards should work for the country and its people and not serve the lotus symbol."

Mithun Chakraborty is a three times national award winner. Chakraborty has also recieved several prestigious awards and is now being given the Padma Bhushan. His film 'Disco Dancer' was the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore.