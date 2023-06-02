West Bengal: Will 'change' condition of the state if made CM for event 6 months, says Mithun Chakraborty

ABVP

Kolkata: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty expressed on Friday that if he were appointed as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a duration of six months, he would bring about significant 'change' in the state.

Mithun Chakraborty stated, "The entire system has become corrupted. Merely arresting one or two influential leaders will not bring about any substantial change as the system itself has become corrupt. Only when the state witnesses a mass agitation, then we can expect something new to occur. It saddens me to witness the deplorable condition of my own state."

While attending the 'Lead Bengal Student Conclave' organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Kolkata, the Bollywood actor also drew a comparison between the current education system in the state and a 'crematorium'.

"As a student, I was part of the Congress student council without any particular agenda. It is well-known that I entered politics at a later stage. In order to ensure a better future for this state, a change is necessary. The decision for that change will be made by the common people, and if I have to mention a political party, I will mention the BJP," added the BJP leader in response to a question.

In a dig at the intellectuals, the Bollywood actor remarked, "Whenever there was an issue in Bengal, we used to rise together. It is disheartening to see the absence of any agitation or voices being raised now. Perhaps, many have compromised their principles. However, whenever there was corruption, mass agitation was witnessed in Bengal."

Responding to Mithun's assertions, Jay Prakash Majumdar, the Vice President of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stated, "Mithun Chakraborty doesn't reside in Bengal. He comes here as an outsider and delivers a few lines as a film actor."