Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised In Kolkata After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Mithun Chakraborty | Photo by ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty has been reportedly hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Saturday (February 10).

According to media reports, he has been admitted to Apollo Hospital. He felt uneasy, following which he was immediately rushed to the private hospital. The Disco Dancer actor is currently undergoing treatment.

However, the actor's family members have not reacted to the reports of his hospitalisation. The hospital has also not issued any statement yet.

In January 2024, the three-time National Film Award winner was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.

Reacting to being conferred with the honour, Mithun had said in a video, "I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee.

He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance-oriented movies. He is particularly known for his iconic dance style and has been given the nickname Disco Dancer for his role in the 1982 film of the same name.

The actor also ventured into politics, briefly serving as a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.