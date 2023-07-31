Shakti Kapoor Reveals Mithun Chakraborty Ragged Him In FTII: 'Cut My Hair & Locked Me In Room, I Started Crying'

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently made some shocking revelations about actor Mithun Chakraborty, and shared how the two have known each other from their Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) days. He claimed that he was ragged by Mithun and some other seniors to the extent that he cried and wanted to quit acting.

He shared that he was brutally ragged only because he asked Mithun if he would like to drink beer on his very first day in the campus.

When Shakti Kapoor met Mithun Chakraborty

During a recent interaction, Kapoor shared that he was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, when he met a man in the train who was also going to FTII. When they got to know that there was still time for the course to start, Kapoor decided to accompany the man to his sister's wedding, where he realised that she was getting married to actor Vinod Khanna.

It was in that party that Kapoor met several celebs, including Rakesh Roshan, who then dropped him and the other man to FTII in Pune.

Kapoor recalled that when he reached Pune, he had beer in his hand, and as soon as he entered the campus, he saw another student wearing a lungi with several holes. "I asked him 'You want to have some beer?'He refused and said it is anyway not allowed in the institute and then introduced himself– he was Mithun Chakraborty!" the actor said.

When Mithun ragged Shakti Kapoor

Kapoor went on to reveal that as soon as Rakesh Roshan left, Mithun took him to his hostel room, where he, along with his seniors, chopped off his hair. They then asked him to do laps in the swimming pool.

"I thought my God, main toh phass gaya, gadbad hogayi hai. I was regretting what I did because it was wrong. After two lengths I was exhausted. I was anyway so tensed, I started crying, saying that I want to go back to Delhi, to my home, that I don’t want to be an actor, forgive me," he shared.

When Mithun saw his trauma, he then asked the other seniors to stop and took Kapoor to the room, where he locked him inside. He also warned him to not repeat the same mistake and treat his seniors with respect.

"He said, ‘I am locking you so that people think you are not in the room, otherwise the entire night till morning you will be paraded'," Kapoor added.

