10 Unforgettable Movies Of Mithun Chakraborty: From Disco Dancer To Agneepath

Actor Mithun Chakraborty who has appeared in more than 300 films in his nearly four-decade-long career will turn 73 on June 16. Here are 10 of his outstanding performances in films.
Mrigayaa (1976) - Directed by Mrinal Sen, this debut movie of Mithun won him the National Award for Best Actor.
Surakksha (1979) - Mithun became a star after this hit. The much-loved song Mausam Hai Gaane Ka is from this movie.
Taraana (1979) - One of the highest-grossing films of 1979, Taraana, is a musical love story.
Wardat (1981) - This was the sequel of Surakksha. It is a spy movie with twists and much action.
Chakraborthy is a disco singer in the movie. The all time hit songs like "I am a Disco Dancer" and "Koi yahan nache nache" are from this film.
Boxer (1984) - It shows the story of a father’s shattered dreams being realised by the son as a boxer. The film has RD Burman's music.
Pyar Jhukta Nahin (1985) - It was a remake of the Shashi Kapoor-starrer Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973). The emotionally packed love story was well received by viewers.
Agneepath (1990) - In this Amitabh Bachchan film, Mithun played a supporting role as Krishnan Iyer who saves the hero's life. For this, he also received a National Award.
Swami Vivekananda (1998) - Mithun played the saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in this film. He won his third National Film Award for his role.
Jallaad (1995) - Mithun shined in this film as he played a role. He plays the villain and the villain's son who is the hero
Happy Birthday to the legendary actor!
