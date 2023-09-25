Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

And the wait is finally over! The makers have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of 'Mission Raniganj' and it has not only lived up to its promise and hype but has exceeded all expectations! Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay captioned it, "Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. #MissionRaniganjTrailer out now. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October!"

Read Also Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar

The trailer is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle and edge-of-the-seat experience and lives up to the tremendous hype that has surrounded the film. The rescue thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, boasts a massive cast and promises to be the most remarkable coal mine rescue operation ever depicted on the silver screen.

Also starring Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri,

The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after Rustom, which won Akshay Kumar his first National award and the team massive critical and commercial acclaim.

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)