 Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra (WATCH)

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra (WATCH)

Mission Raniganj will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

And the wait is finally over! The makers have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of 'Mission Raniganj' and it has not only lived up to its promise and hype but has exceeded all expectations! Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay captioned it, "Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. #MissionRaniganjTrailer out now. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October!"

Read Also
Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar 
article-image
Read Also
Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar’s ‘Badly Edited’ Poster Of Mission Raniganj: ‘Someone’s About...
article-image

The trailer is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle and edge-of-the-seat experience and lives up to the tremendous hype that has surrounded the film. The rescue thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, boasts a massive cast and promises to be the most remarkable coal mine rescue operation ever depicted on the silver screen.

Also starring Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri,

The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after Rustom, which won Akshay Kumar his first National award and the team massive critical and commercial acclaim.

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.

Read Also
Watch Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming At Just ₹99 On National Cinema Day 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...