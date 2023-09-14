Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who will soon tie the knot with Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, was spotted in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Mission Raniganj.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti looked bespoke in a black kurta with golden embroidery and white pants. She accessorised her look with black shoes and minimal earrings.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti was accompanied by Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role in the film.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti completed her glam with a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup that involved a blush pink lipstick.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akshay will play the role of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akshay wore an all-black ensemble with a high-kick logo on his sweatshirt. He accessorised his look with aviators and white sneakers.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The duo was joined by Deepshikha Deshmukh who is the producer of the film, representing Pooja Entertainment.
Photo by Varinder Chawla