Mimi review: This Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is an insensitive take on surrogacy and motherhood

Will the real Mimi stand up please? Does it want to be a comedy? Or is it farce that it is aiming for? Or does it see a kinship in the hoary tradition of 1970s Hindi film melodrama of the ‘maa aur mamta’ variety? In its runtime of a little over two hours, it starts off as one kind, veers into another and keeps yoyoing across a spectrum of tonalities so that one never knows what’s coming next. Which can be good for a film, keeping the viewer guessing, but I dare say that’s not what the filmmakers intend here. In Mimi, it seems more like the scriptwriter and director are unsure of the material at hand and trying to cover all bases.

Mimi [Kriti Sanon] is a dancer in Shekhawati, Rajasthan, who dreams of making it big as a star in Mumbai. She needs money for her portfolio and the ‘viral’ music video a fixer in Mumbai has arranged for her. A childless American couple [Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock] arrive in town looking for a surrogate. Wily cabbie Bhanu Pratap [Pankaj Tripathi] orchestrates proceedings so that Mimi agrees to carry the couple’s child in exchange for the money that will help her move to Mumbai. Of course, this requires a lot of subterfuge with her conservative parents for which she finds willing support from her friend Shama [Sai Tamhankar]. Things take a turn when the American couple abandon the idea after a report indicates some problem with the foetus.