14 Phere review: Politically-incorrect script works in favour of this Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda starrer

The hero of the film, however, is the writing. I rather enjoyed the short-hand the script uses to define its characters, even the minor ones. Note, for example, Aditi describing her uncle as ‘dimaag se thode paidal hain’ or mentioning her father’s aversion to love affairs even in films with a reference to his liking Titanic only when Jack Dawson starts to drown! Or for that matter the manner in which Amay is introduced as someone who looks neither a Rajput nor a Jat, while the camera pans over photographs of Sanjeev Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt on a shelf. The script is peppered with observations that had me chuckling and the filmmakers keep the narrative grounded in irreverence right to the end — the climactic sequences at the second marriage (the ‘repeat telecast’ as a character observes) where chaos unfolds.

Just consider the way the director plays the reaction of the nakli baraat to the celebratory gunshots the bride’s family fires in the air — a hilarious take on a much-in-vogue yet deplorable ritual at marriages in north India. Or Aditi’s outraged and harried brother Vivek (played to perfection by Sumit Suri), who has for long smelt a rat, screaming, ‘Chhore ke maa-baap pe petrol daal,’ and the equally beleaguered goon responding, ‘Asli ya naqli?’ The film has the imagination to lace its take on patriarchy and dyed-in-the-wool traditions with satire.

Stay on till the end. The film’s funniest line — one that reminded me of ‘Nobody’s perfect’, the cult closing line in Some Like It Hot — comes right as the credits start rolling. For me, it was the icing on the cake. Don’t miss it.

Title: 14 Phere

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, Priyanshu Singh, Sumit Suri

Director: Devanshu Singh

Screenplay: Manoj Kalwani

Platform: Zee5

Rating: 3

(Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri is an award-winning publisher, editor and a film buff)