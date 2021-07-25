Hungama 2 review: This Shilpa Shetty-starrer is a complete dud with every aspect of the film being outdated

But the laughs never come and the film is undone by the kind of writing that went out of fashion decades ago. There’s a character, Gagan Chand D’Costa [Johnny Lever], who plays a Bengali teacher speaking an accent that is full of the faux O-s Bollywood employs for all Bengalis. Really? In this day and age? There’s Paresh Rawal — when he is not being sexist about his wife’s short skirts or employing a camera to spy on her entry and exit from home — he is mouthing inanities like ‘bina saboot ke appeal jaise bina diaper ke bachha’. There’s Rajpal Yadav, who seems to have just woken up from the sets of Hungama and stepped on to this one to carry on doing what he was in that. And there’s Tiku Talsania, his age-old singsong dialogue delivery coming out of deep freeze, who has the classic line: ‘Ek naari, ek chhori, ek brahmachari — aisi kahani maine zindagi mein nahin suni.’ He may well have been talking about the film.

Then there are hugely objectionable references to marital rape and to inflicting physical punishment on children (hot pincers on their bums!) and outlandish song sequences in exotic locations, costumes and situations that belong to another era. There’s Shilpa even reprising her Chura ke dil mera.