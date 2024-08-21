 'Meri Maa Ro Rahi Thi': Abhishek Kumar Expresses Disappointment As Aditi Sharma Gets Evicted From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
Aditi Sharma, who recently got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note on her eviction from the show. Abhishek Kumar, her co contestant on the show took to the comments section of Aditi's post and expressed his disappointment on the actress' eviction.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Aditi Sharma won hearts as she embraced her fears on Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was evicted from the show a few days ago. While Aditi refrained from commenting or speaking about her journey in the show as of now, the actress has finally opened up on her eviction. Aditi took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note on her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

article-image

Sharing some BTS glimpses from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aditi reveals being scared before every stunt. The actress states that she was still coming to terms with her journey in the show ending and says that she is now awaiting for the future to unfold. Aditi writes, ''I’ve been silent for a while, trying to process the emotions that came with ending my KKK journey. But I’m finally ready to share... although that chapter has closed, the memories I made will last a lifetime. I was scared before each stunt, but facing those fears was exhilarating! This journey may be over, but my personal journey has just begun. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible crew and cast who made this experience unforgettable - your support, and camaraderie mean everything to me. And to my amazing friends, family & FanFam, thank you for being a constant source of love and encouragement - it means the world to me.''

article-image

As soon as the actress shared these glimpses, Abhishek Kumar, her co contestant from the show commented on her post and revealed that his mother broke down in tears upon seeing Aditi's eviction. The Udaariyan fame writes, ''Pta hai meri maa ro rahi thi jab aap out hue. You played so well.'' Responding to his comment, Aditi asked Abhishek to give her love and regards to his mother.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is presented by Rohit Shetty this year too. Popular faces like Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, Karanveer Sharma, Krishna Shroff and more are seen participating in the show this year.

article-image

