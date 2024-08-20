 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKhatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS

Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar were seen getting into a fun banter after the former addressed him as a 'nepo kid.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion and has been a rage all across social media platforms. From fun banters to nasty fights, this season, the viewers of the show have seen it all.

Read Also
Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother...
article-image

Well, in a recently released promo of the show by the channel on their Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff can be seen addressing fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar as the 'nepo kid' of Colors TV. It all begins when Rohit questions Krishna about her opinion on Abhishek Kumar being the 'nepo kid of Colors,' and she responds by saying, '100 percent sir.' However, it was Abhishek's reaction to co contestant Krishna that had everybody break in a laughter riot. The Udaariyan fame responds by saying, 'If I am nepo, you are also.' While this leaves everyone laughing, Rohit Shetty then quizzes everyone and asks who does not feel the same way. Shalin Bhanot raises his hand and Rohit Shetty then goes ahead to say, 'Bada bhaiyya, tum toh us se bade wale ho.' Further, the host says, ''Aur tum sab ka baap main hoon, 10 saal se.''

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces

For the uninformed, Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde recently made a wild card entry in the show after their respective evictions. Krishna has been receiving widespread love and recognition on her stint in the show and the way she has been performing the stunts assigned to her has been commendable.

Read Also
Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need...

Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS

John Abraham Feels Woman Deserve Partner Who Acts As Her Protector: 'Indian Men Need To...

John Abraham Feels Woman Deserve Partner Who Acts As Her Protector: 'Indian Men Need To...

Anupamaa: All Things WRONG & TROUBLESOME With Rupali Ganguly Driving An Auto Rickshaw

Anupamaa: All Things WRONG & TROUBLESOME With Rupali Ganguly Driving An Auto Rickshaw

'Enjoy Karenge, Daaru Peeyenge': Kangana Ranaut’s Old VIDEO Inviting Media To Manali During...

'Enjoy Karenge, Daaru Peeyenge': Kangana Ranaut’s Old VIDEO Inviting Media To Manali During...