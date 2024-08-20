Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion and has been a rage all across social media platforms. From fun banters to nasty fights, this season, the viewers of the show have seen it all.

Well, in a recently released promo of the show by the channel on their Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff can be seen addressing fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar as the 'nepo kid' of Colors TV. It all begins when Rohit questions Krishna about her opinion on Abhishek Kumar being the 'nepo kid of Colors,' and she responds by saying, '100 percent sir.' However, it was Abhishek's reaction to co contestant Krishna that had everybody break in a laughter riot. The Udaariyan fame responds by saying, 'If I am nepo, you are also.' While this leaves everyone laughing, Rohit Shetty then quizzes everyone and asks who does not feel the same way. Shalin Bhanot raises his hand and Rohit Shetty then goes ahead to say, 'Bada bhaiyya, tum toh us se bade wale ho.' Further, the host says, ''Aur tum sab ka baap main hoon, 10 saal se.''

For the uninformed, Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde recently made a wild card entry in the show after their respective evictions. Krishna has been receiving widespread love and recognition on her stint in the show and the way she has been performing the stunts assigned to her has been commendable.