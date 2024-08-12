Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 12, 2024
The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were seen having a gala time together last night.
While a lot of the participants were missing from the frame, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumari, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma and Karanveer Sharma sure had a gala time.
Apart from them,Ex Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik too were seen joining the contestants in the celebration.
Sehban Azim, a popular face in the world of Indian television was also seen joining the contestants in this star studded celebration.
While Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been garnering a lot of buzz, this season, the buzz is not necessarily around the stunts. This season has also seen a few nasty fights between the contestants.
Bigg Boss 17's Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel too were seen partying with the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Abhishek Kumar, the runner up of Bigg Boss 17 has always spoken about forging a deep friendship with Karanveer Sharma and Gashmeer Mahajani apart from Shalin Bhanot during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.