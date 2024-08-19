 Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother From Festival, Says, 'He Broke His..' (Exclusive)
Aditi Sharma, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal speaks about celebrating Rakshabandhan with her brother and recalls early memories of the festival. Aditi, currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was evicted from the show last night.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Aditi Sharma, who got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last night, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and recalled her early memories of celebrating Rakhi with her brother Sakshamm.

Speaking to us about the same, the Rabb Se Hai Dua fame says, ''So my earlliest memory would be when me and my brother were very small. Our mother would do all the decorations for rakhi. She was once buying a rakhi for him, but I specifically made sure that she bought a 'Spiderman rakhi' for him since it was his favourite character, which made him very happy.''

Further recalling something that her brother did which she will always remember, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame says, ''He on the other hand broke his piggy bank and gave me the money from it, which is something I will always remember.''

Aditi also took to her Instagram stories to share a few fan edits of her with her brother Saksham on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. This edit is a compilation of pictures from Aditi and Saksham's childhood to them celebrating the festival now.

On the work front, Aditi, who was currently being seen on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was evicted from the show in the episode last night. The actress was also roped in to essay the female lead in Gul Khan's upcoming show for Colors TV opposite Randeep Raii, however, she was replaced just a day before she was going to start shooting for the show.

Speaking to us exclusively about the same, Aditi confirmed the news and said, ''Yes, it is true that I have been replaced and it was last minute. But it is okay, I am absolutely not sad about it. I believe that something better is in store for me and I think it is all about the timing. I strongly believe in 'Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai,' and I know something better is coming.''

