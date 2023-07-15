Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead In Pune Apartment, Body Recovered After Neighbours Complain Of Foul Smell

Ravindra Mahajani |

Noted Marathi actor and director Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at his rented apartment in Pune on Friday. His mortal remains were recovered from a flat in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade locality after neighbours complained of 'foul smell' emanating from the apartment.

It is to be noted that Ravindra Mahajani is the father of television actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who shot to fame after his stint in the Hindi daily soap 'Imlie' and the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

According to cops, Mahajani, aged 74, had been staying alone in the Pune flat until his unfortunate demise.

Ravindra Mahajani found dead

As per reports, Mahajani, who earlier resided in Mumbai, had been staying in a rented apartment at Xrbia society in Ambi of Talegaon Dabhade for the past eight months.

On Friday, neighbours of Mahajani noticed a foul smell emanating from the apartment and after getting no response from inside, they decided to call the cops around 4:30 pm.

A team from Talegaon MIDC police station then reached the spot and broke open the door of the house, only to enter and find Mahajani's body inside.

According to the police, Mahajani is suspected to have passed away two-three days before his body was recovered.

Mahajani's family has been informed about his shocking demise and his mortal remains have now been taken to the hospital to conduct a post mortem to find out the exact cause of death.

About Ravindra Mahajani

Mahajani was one of the most renowned and respected actors in the Marathi film industry. Due to his handsome looks and personality, he had earned the tag of "Vinod Khanna of Marathi industry".

He is known for his films like 'Duniya Kari Salam' (1979), 'Mumbai Cha Fauzdar' (1984), 'Zoonj' (1989), 'Kalat Nakalat' (1990) and 'Aaram Haram Ahe'. The latter was a major hit while 'Laxmi Chi Pavale' was a blockbuster.

In 2015, he made a comeback with the film 'Kay Rao Tumhi'.

