 Adivi Sesh Mourns The Loss Of HIT 2 Co-Star Sasha: ‘Tears As I Type This’ 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdivi Sesh Mourns The Loss Of HIT 2 Co-Star Sasha: ‘Tears As I Type This’ 

Adivi Sesh Mourns The Loss Of HIT 2 Co-Star Sasha: ‘Tears As I Type This’ 

Sasha, who played the character Max in the movie 'HIT - The Second Case', was not only his co-star but also a cherished member of his family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Adivi Sesh Mourns The Loss Of HIT 2 Co-Star Sasha: ‘Tears As I Type This’  |

Adivi Sesh, the talented actor known for his remarkable performances and his unwavering love for animals, is currently mourning the loss of his beloved fur friend, Sasha. A devoted animal lover and advocate for animal welfare, Adivi Sesh has often used his platform to raise awareness and share his affection for his furry companions. 

Sasha, who played the character Max in the movie 'HIT - The Second Case', was not only his co-star but also a cherished member of his family. In a heart-wrenching note shared on his Instagram, Adivi Sesh expressed his deep sorrow and paid tribute to Sasha, highlighting her impact on their lives.

Read Also
G2 actor Adivi Sesh reacts to Pathaan controversy and replacement of 'RAW': 'Context matters...'
article-image

Sesh penned down a heart-wrenching note to mourn the loss of one of his best co-stars, Sasha. In a heartfelt goodbye note, he wrote, "Absolutely Devastated to give the news that Sasha has passed due to Tick Fever. She played MAX in #HIT2. When we visited her at the Vet Hospital, it really looked like she might pull through. The fight was too much for her in the end. 💔 Tears as I type this. Thank you for bearing with us on that extremely tough shoot baby girl. You made all our lives happier. My deepest condolences to her owner/family/trainer Anand, an amazing champion of Animals 💔"

Her presence in the movie poster alongside Adivi Sesh symbolized the strong bond they shared on and off-screen. Adivi Sesh's note honors Sasha's contribution to the film and acknowledges the loss felt by Sasha's close ones. 

While Adivi Sesh is widely recognized for his exceptional acting skills, his passion for animal welfare serves as a testament to his compassionate nature.

Read Also
Actor Adivi Sesh celebrates Major anniversary with the Unnikrishnans
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Vidisha Srivastava Blessed With Baby Girl

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Vidisha Srivastava Blessed With Baby Girl

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma CONFIRM Relationship, Answer Trolls Calling It 'Publicity Stunt'

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma CONFIRM Relationship, Answer Trolls Calling It 'Publicity Stunt'

Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's Dating Rumour With Harshvardhan Rane: 'It's A Free...

Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's Dating Rumour With Harshvardhan Rane: 'It's A Free...

Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Street Shopping In Bandra With Friend, Fans Laud Her Simplicity (WATCH)

Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Street Shopping In Bandra With Friend, Fans Laud Her Simplicity (WATCH)

Juhi Chawla's Former Co-star Shanthi Priya Makes SHOCKING Revelation: 'She Had Mood Swings, Used To...

Juhi Chawla's Former Co-star Shanthi Priya Makes SHOCKING Revelation: 'She Had Mood Swings, Used To...