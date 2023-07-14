Adivi Sesh Mourns The Loss Of HIT 2 Co-Star Sasha: ‘Tears As I Type This’ |

Adivi Sesh, the talented actor known for his remarkable performances and his unwavering love for animals, is currently mourning the loss of his beloved fur friend, Sasha. A devoted animal lover and advocate for animal welfare, Adivi Sesh has often used his platform to raise awareness and share his affection for his furry companions.

Sasha, who played the character Max in the movie 'HIT - The Second Case', was not only his co-star but also a cherished member of his family. In a heart-wrenching note shared on his Instagram, Adivi Sesh expressed his deep sorrow and paid tribute to Sasha, highlighting her impact on their lives.

Sesh penned down a heart-wrenching note to mourn the loss of one of his best co-stars, Sasha. In a heartfelt goodbye note, he wrote, "Absolutely Devastated to give the news that Sasha has passed due to Tick Fever. She played MAX in #HIT2. When we visited her at the Vet Hospital, it really looked like she might pull through. The fight was too much for her in the end. 💔 Tears as I type this. Thank you for bearing with us on that extremely tough shoot baby girl. You made all our lives happier. My deepest condolences to her owner/family/trainer Anand, an amazing champion of Animals 💔"

Her presence in the movie poster alongside Adivi Sesh symbolized the strong bond they shared on and off-screen. Adivi Sesh's note honors Sasha's contribution to the film and acknowledges the loss felt by Sasha's close ones.

While Adivi Sesh is widely recognized for his exceptional acting skills, his passion for animal welfare serves as a testament to his compassionate nature.

