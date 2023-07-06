 Satyameva Jayate Fame Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note, Shares Unseen Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSatyameva Jayate Fame Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note, Shares Unseen Photos

Satyameva Jayate Fame Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note, Shares Unseen Photos

Divya said that her mother, Anita Khosla's demise has left a "forever void" in her heart.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Divya Khosla Kumar, actress and wife of T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, lost her mother recently, and she shared the news with her followers with a long, emotional post on her social media handle. She also shared a number of unseen photos of herself and her son with her mother.

Divya said that her mother, Anita Khosla's demise has left a "forever void" in her heart.

She also signed her post off with the words, "Daughter of Anita Khosla".

Read Also
Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actress Visits Him With Mother
article-image

Divya's moving post for mother

On Thursday, Divya took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her mother.

Along with that, she wrote, "Mumma 💔 Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma ♾️ Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla."

Several celebs paid their tributes and condolences under the post including Gurmeet Choudhary, Urvashi Rautela, Mahhi Vij, Pulkit Samrat and Milap Zaveri, among others.

Read Also
Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for next project. SEE PICS
article-image

When Divya opened up about her bond with her mother

In an earlier interview, Divya had shared that her mother has always been more of a friend to her and that throughout her life, she has relied on her mother when it came to taking important decisions.

"I go to her for advice for every issue in my life from the smallest things to the biggest crisis. My mother is my backbone, she’s always there for me unconditionally," she had said.

Read Also
TRUTH about Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshwardhan Rane’s upcoming film being called love...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BTS’ RM On Social Media Hate & Trolls: ‘We Live For Love’

BTS’ RM On Social Media Hate & Trolls: ‘We Live For Love’

Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Planning Baby Since Prince And I Married, It's In God's Hands'

Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Planning Baby Since Prince And I Married, It's In God's Hands'

BTS' Jungook's SEVEN: Everything We Know About The Project So Far

BTS' Jungook's SEVEN: Everything We Know About The Project So Far

Satyameva Jayate Fame Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note, Shares...

Satyameva Jayate Fame Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note, Shares...

'Nonsense Action With Loud Sound': Did Vivek Agnihotri Take A Dig At Prabhas' Salaar Teaser?

'Nonsense Action With Loud Sound': Did Vivek Agnihotri Take A Dig At Prabhas' Salaar Teaser?