TRUTH about Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshwardhan Rane’s upcoming film being called love triangle

Anil Kapoor fans have been buzzing with excitement since news broke about his upcoming film with Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane.

Media reports have been suggesting that the trio is shooting for a love drama in London, with a love triangle between the three actors. However, as per a source, this news is not true.

Here's the TRUTH behind these rumours

There is no angle of two men being in Divya's character's life, and the film is a thriller with a very different and interesting story.

The trio is shooting for a start-to-end schedule in London, and the film is being directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Vishesh Films.

Fans of the veteran actor and cinema enthusiasts will have to wait for any official details to be revealed. In the meantime, the shoot for the upcoming thriller continues in full swing.

With such a talented cast and crew, fans can expect nothing but the best from the upcoming film.

Anil Kapoor's Professional Front

The veteran actor, who was last seen in the series 'The Night Manager', and film'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', will now be seen in an untitled movie opposite Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshwardhan Rane.

Besides this, the actor will also appear in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter'.

Last month, the actor had shared a video of him doing a rigorous workout, wearing an orygen mask, which was a part of preparation for his upcoming film.

Many celebs were impressed by the actor's dedication towards his work commitments and even praised him for shedding out major fitness goals in the industry.