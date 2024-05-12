Mothers Day 2024: Single Mothers Of TV We Absolutely Admire

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 12, 2024
Loved for her stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi,' Sanjeeda Shaikh is a single mother to daughter Ayra ever since she called it quits with ex husband Aamir Ali.
Shweta Tiwari has been a single mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh for quite some time now. The actress, who got divorced to her first husband Raja and second husband Avinash has been single handedly taking care of both her children for quite a few years now.
Post her divorce from Sachin Shroff, Juhi Parmar has been a single mother to daughter Samaira for quite a few years now.
A mother to two beautiful daughters, Chahat Khanna has been a single mother too.
Television's favourite, Sakshi Tanwar adopted her daughter Ditya Tanwar in 2018 and has been a single mother ever since then.
Currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shruti Ulfat has been a single mother to a teenage song Agastya for quite a few years now. The actress separated from husband Alok a few years back.
Known as the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor welcomed son Lakshya via surrogacy a few years back and has been a single mother ever since then.
Charu Asopa has been a single mother to daughter Zyana ever since she split with husband Rajeev Sen some time back.