Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia

Crew actress Kriti Sanon is often in the for her dating life. She is speculated to be in a relationship with a guy named Kabir Bahia. Reportedly, a picture of the two went viral exploring London together. However, they remain tight-lipped about their relationship, but their public appearance has raised the craze among fans.

As per reports, Kabir Bahia is a London-based businessman hailing from a well-established family with ties to prominent figures. In an interview with Film Companion, Kriti recently spoke about her potential life partner, amid dating rumours with Kabir Bahia. According to her she wants someone who has something to hold on his own. She said, "Does the guy have to match up to me? I think we put too much pressure on what we want. What you want and what you might need could be different."

She further added, "I might want something else, but I need someone who is real, who can make me laugh, who I can connect with and talk to for hours. Someone who respects me and my work. I think those things are more important, someone who can hold their own. I don't think someone needs to match up to me."

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Crew, with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Apart from these three actors, she also featured Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

The actress has many films in her kitty, she will next be in Do Patti, which she is also co-producing. The film also stars Kajol in a primary role.