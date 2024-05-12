 Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager, Says, 'We Were Never On Same Page'
Sayli Salunke, in an exclusive conversation with us, spoke about the special bond she shares with her mother on the occasion of Mothers day today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

We all have a special woman in our lives who deserves to be celebrated every day for their unwavering love, care, and support. As the popular Hindi saying goes, "Har kamyab Mard ke peeche ek aurat ka haath hota hain" (Behind every successful man is a woman), but it's equally true that the first credit for our success goes to our mothers. In an exclusive conversation with us, Sayli Salunkhe shared her thoughts on Mother's Day today and her relationship with her mom.

When asked about the most memorable Mother's Day gift she had given, Sayli revealed, "As my mom's 50th birthday is approaching, I'm planning to give her the best gift she's ever wanted - something very special for her. I want to make it a memorable occasion for her, and plans are underway."

Sayli also opened up about her teenage years, when she and her mom didn't always see eye-to-eye. "When I was 16-17, I used to fight with my mom, and we were never on the same page. We couldn't spend much time together because our thoughts were so different, and we were both stubborn." However, she acknowledged that their relationship has since improved significantly. "But now, things have changed. My mom knows everything about my life, and I'm close to my entire family, but my mom holds a special place in my heart."

Sayli shared a valuable lesson her mother had taught her: "No matter what you do in life, remember that people will point fingers at us if you do something wrong. That we have given you wrong values." This advice has helped her understand the importance of values and upbringing in life, which has contributed to her success.

She also praised her mother's ability to help her find solutions to her problems. "Whenever I have a personal issue, I talk to my mom, and she helps me find the answer. She doesn't give me a solution; she makes me capable of finding it myself. That's the best part about my mom."

In the end, Sayli expressed her affection and attachment to her mom, saying, "If I could, I would make every day special for you. I will try to make you feel proud every day and make tomorrow special for you."

