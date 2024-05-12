Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager, Says, 'We Were Never On Same Page'

We all have a special woman in our lives who deserves to be celebrated every day for their unwavering love, care, and support. As the popular Hindi saying goes, "Har kamyab Mard ke peeche ek aurat ka haath hota hain" (Behind every successful man is a woman), but it's equally true that the first credit for our success goes to our mothers. In an exclusive conversation with us, Sayli Salunkhe shared her thoughts on Mother's Day today and her relationship with her mom.

When asked about the most memorable Mother's Day gift she had given, Sayli revealed, "As my mom's 50th birthday is approaching, I'm planning to give her the best gift she's ever wanted - something very special for her. I want to make it a memorable occasion for her, and plans are underway."

Sayli also opened up about her teenage years, when she and her mom didn't always see eye-to-eye. "When I was 16-17, I used to fight with my mom, and we were never on the same page. We couldn't spend much time together because our thoughts were so different, and we were both stubborn." However, she acknowledged that their relationship has since improved significantly. "But now, things have changed. My mom knows everything about my life, and I'm close to my entire family, but my mom holds a special place in my heart."