 'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On Mother's Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On Mother's Day

'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On Mother's Day

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Mother's Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's son and actor Babil Khan dropped pictures of his parents and penned a heartwarming message for his mom Sutapa Sikdar. Taking to Instagram, Babil treated fans with new pictures featuring his father and mother along with a note.

The note read, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn't for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother's Day." As soon as he uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Read Also
'Feel Like Going To Baba': Babil Khan Posts Ahead Of Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary, DELETES It...
article-image

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "And we won't change because of anyone. I take this special day's advantage to promise me you won't ever change!! Be the man you are who has recognised the yin and yang and has a perfect balance of both. That you won't change to what is happening in society, a slow poisoning to propagate a complete wrong definition how a MAN should behave!!dress!! Speak!!"

One of the users wrote, "The caption is so wholesome, I'm crying."

Read Also
Babil Khan Wishes To Have ‘One Last Dance’ With Father Irrfan Khan: 'Without Your Lessons, Never...
article-image

Usually, children make their moms feel special on Mother's Day but Sutapa Sikdar raised a toast to herself on this special occasion.

Sharing the video on her Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, "This Mother's Day I wish every would be mother if she has sons to bring up there boys as empathetic humble true gentleman and if they have daughters to not fall for toxic men. Let's celebrate woman's day with chutzpah fun and celebrate ourselves!!!happy woman's day!! Let's have the courage to say a spade a spade,to stop spreading the venom of so called masculinity. Let's make our children value humanity!!"

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting: 'Things Are Getting Manipulated These...

Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting: 'Things Are Getting Manipulated These...

Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager,...

Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager,...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir...

'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On...

'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On...

Mothers Day 2024: Single Mothers Of TV We Absolutely Admire

Mothers Day 2024: Single Mothers Of TV We Absolutely Admire