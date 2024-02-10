 Babil Khan Wishes To Have ‘One Last Dance’ With Father Irrfan Khan: 'Without Your Lessons, Never Would've Survived'
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 in Mumbai at the age of 53.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Babil often shares throwback glimpses of his late father and actor Irrfan Khan on social media whenever he misses him a bit too much. On Friday evening, he once again took to his Instagram account and penned an emotional post remembering Irrfan.

Babil Khan began his note with, "Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It's easy to say, to miss him, it's easy. It's easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It's easy."

He continued, "Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream "BABILUUUU!!!" every single time he'd see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one's within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness."

Babil also shared a photo of Irrfan standing on a boat with Babil.

Babil concluded the post on a touching note. "I wish I could have one last dance with you. And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived." I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond," he wrote.

Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

