Netizens Laud Babil Khan's Statement 'You Can't Aquire A Woman' In Viral Video (WATCH)

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is being lauded for his onscreen presence is now receiving praise for being a gentleman. A clip of Babil from an interview has hit the viral note, where he says how the statement “I got a girl” is regressive. In the video, Babil says, "You have to also understand that she is not an achievement. It's important to understand that you don't get girls. We are so used to saying 'Bro I have got this girl'. That is such a regressive statement. You don't acquire a woman. You partner up with a woman. I think my definition of love is just surrender to the innate equality of me and you."

#IrrfanKhan must be smiling somewhere seeing how well he and Sutapa have brought up #BabilKhan ❤️pic.twitter.com/u1xKhuP7rh — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December 14, 2023

Scores of netizens heaped praise on Babil for the same. One user wrote, “He is such a Gentleman like his father. I love seeing him he has such a pure and positive vibe and that innocence.” “Irrfan Khan must be smiling somewhere seeing how well he and Sutapa have brought up Babil Khan.” added another. “What an amazing guy he already is. Fan of such thoughts. Irrfan Khan must be a proud proud father up there,” wrote one user.

Babil made his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala' last year alongside Triptii Dimri. His performance in the film received a big thumbs-up from critics as well as the audience. He then featured in ‘Friday Night Plan’ with Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Ninad Kamat.

Babil was last seen in 'The Railway Men', which is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu in lead roles. The gas disaster which took place in the late hours of December 2, 1984, is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy. It was due to methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation.