'Beautiful Upbringing': Babil Khan Clicks Selfie With Specially-Abled Fan, Netizens Laud His 'Sanskaar' (WATCH)

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is probably one of the few star kids in today's times, who hardly receive any hate on social media or real life, for being born to a celebrity. And the credit for that goes to his jolly nature and his interactions with his fans in public, which often grab eyeballs.

Babil, who is known for going out of the way for his fans, once again made headlines after he was recently seen obliging a specially-abled man with a selfie and interacting wth him.

His gesture won the hearts of the internet and they lauded him as well as his parents for his upbringing.

Babil wins heart of netizens

A video of the incident is now doing the rounds on the internet in which the young actor can be seen stepping out to promote his upcoming web show, Friday Night Plan.

In the video, Babil can be seen posing for the paparazzi and chatting with them, when they inform him of an eager fan wanting to get a picture with him.

The star kid quickly turned to look at his fan, who was seen supporting himself with the help of a stick. Babil then rushed to him, and was seen speaking to him before clicking a picture with him. He also asked the fan to proceed carefully, and his gesture was not missed by the netizens.

"Such genuine kid. He is so down to earth," a user commented, while another wrote, "This man is amazing! Like father like son."

They called him a pure soul and wrote, "Spotted a beautiful heart n upbringing".

Babil's upcoming projects

Babil marked his acting debut with the web show, Qala, in 2022, which was headlined by Triptii Dimri. He was praised for his honest performance and the audience also drew similarities between and his father, Irrfan Khan.

At present, Babil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, Friday Night Plan, co-starring Juhi Chawla as his mother.

The show revolves around two brothers who secretly decide to attend the hottest party of the year when their mother takes off for a business trip.