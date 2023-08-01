8 Times Late Actor Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Turned Heads With His Fashion Choices

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
Actor Babil Khan who made his debut with the film Qala has won audiences' hearts with his stellar performance and acting prowess. The actor has also created waves in the industry with his fearless and bold fashion choices.
Babil Khan is as a true trendsetter and is an icon to Gen Z.
Fans have often drawn comparisons of Babil with international style icons like Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet.
His distinctive sense of fashion has caught the attention of netizens, earning him widespread admiration.
Let's take a closer look at some of Babil's style choices: Daring Crop Top Fusion- Babil's confidence in embracing unconventional fashion elements like the pink crop top, commonly associated with feminine attire, challenged the normative gender boundaries in fashion.
Traditional Twist with Sheer Sophistication: Babil stood making a bold style statement. The elegant dhoti pants paired with a sheer shirt adorned with pink rose designs, seamlessly fuse traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion in true Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla style.
Whimsical Moth Embroidery Elegance: Babil looked truly stylish in a bandh gala ensemble intricately embroidered with a moth pattern. This unconventional design added a whimsical touch to the otherwise traditional attire.
Sophisticated Air of Mystery: Babil in a brown tunic and beige overcoat, paired smartly with green printed trousers and the outfit tied together with a black hat, adding an air of mystery and sophistication. The ensemble was an excellent display of Babil's ability to pair unconventional colours and patterns into a cohesive, stylish look.
