7 Classy Ways To Style Your Anarkali For Your Special Occasions

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Printed Dupatta: The first way to style your Anarkali is by donning it with a printed dupatta like floral motifs, Banarasi and Bandhani

Boho Look: Pair your anarkali with a silver necklace that exudes all the boho feels and layer it up with an oversized shrug, silver jhumkis, and boho bag. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a green and silver loose shrug with yellow anarkali and embroidered pants. The actress paired it with long pearl funky necklaces and similar-styled earrings

The Royal Way: can be done by pairing it with heavy jewellery such as a choker necklace/ heavy kundan necklace or jhumkas. Or you can also drape a velvet dupatta in a regal style by cinching it with a belt similar to Kriti Sanon

Printed Strappy Anarkali: are trendy and you can even pair them with solid colour duppata and pants. To finish the look, wear silver/ golden bangles to one hand and jhumkas. You can opt for jhutis or matching heels

Short Anarkali With Sharara Pant: like Sara Ali Khan could be a perfect choice for wedding functions

Anarkali With Skirt: could be the best option for festive clothing. It looks elegant

Anarkali Gowns: like Rakul Preet Singh looks sophisticated and best for any occasion, festivities, family gatherings and functions and parties

