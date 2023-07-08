8 Stylish Ways To Pair Your Kurtis With Jeans For Office Wear

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Printed Sleeveless Cotton Kurtis: and jeans combination can be worn along with a pair of bellies or flats to get that perfect look

Try pairing your Long Kurti with a dark-coloured jeans

Buttoned Long Kurti: is a perfect option for office wear and gives a confident look

Middle Slit Kurti

Semi-Sheer Kurtis

Multi-Slit Kurti: looks extremely stylish and trendy

Short Kurti: like this is perfect for office wear and at the same time, its semi-Anarkali pattern gives it a more playful look

For a small party at the office or during festivals like Navratri, you can wear a Colourful-Embroidered Long Middle Slit Kurti and to amp up the style quotient; tie a Belt around it like Aditi Rao Hydari

