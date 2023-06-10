Dressing Smart: 5 Office Essentials For Women

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Sunscreen: While it protects the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer, it is important to choose a sunscreen with an appropriate SPF level that protects against both UVB and UVA rays level and apply it before leaving for work
Lipstick: Talk about acing the office and not mentioning your oh-so-beautiful lipstick for the day—impossible! Whether it’s about making a woman feel stylish and bold or setting the right statement for the world out there, it’s the lipstick that adds colour and definition to the lips, making them appear more attractive. Women should choose a shade that complements their skin tone and matches their outfits
Kurtis: can be paired with leggings, churidar pants, or jeans, depending on the office dress code and personal preference. It is definitely an effortless way of power-dressing while keeping things simple yet smart
Formal tops and dresses: Women can choose among a variety of elegantly designed formal tops such as button-down shirts, blouses, and tunics or dresses depending on their personal style and the office dress code
Footwear: While it is important to select footwear that complements the outfit and is suitable for the workday's activities, there should be no compromise with comfortability, style, or appropriation for the office environment. Depending on the dress code, women can opt for closed-toe shoes, flats, or sandals. Understand that the choice of footwear has the capability of making or breaking the corporate look
