Babil Khan: 'If You're Running After Fame Through Acting, Your Intentions Are Wrong' |

Babil Khan, son of the leg- endary late actor Irrfan Khan is now gearing up for his next project Friday Night Plan post his debut in Qala. The film also stars Juhi Chawla in the pivotal role and is now streaming on a digital platform. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat, where he spills the beans on his latest project. Excerpts:

Do you feel that your inherited craft excelled manifold having worked in front of the cameras through these platform series and films?

Craft cannot be inherited but art is there in every individual, which is not inherited I think. Through my upbringing, I was indeed blessed to blossom my art to the best of my ability. As an individual, everyone has to work hard to improve and excel with the skills of their craft whatever they are pursuing. You have to work hard throughout your lifetime, so you excel in your craft. At a very early age of 25 years, whatever improvement I could do towards my craft I have done. I am still trying to keep on doing better. This journey of learning every day will never cease until my last breath. I know all the skilled actors are still working on improving it.

Read Also Friday Night Plan Web Review: Babil Khan Works His Boyish Charm In This Very Simplistic Teen Drama

How comfortable were you performing scenes in Friday Night Plan in comparison to your previous projects?

For instance, in a scene when I entered a room in a hurried manner, I am sure since that hurriedness comes through my performance normally which I also felt will come across on the screen and people will also notice that comfort level.

Learning is a never ending process. How would you define your acting process now and hereafter?

For me, every artist's process cannot be the same. Your own process or working pattern doesn't get repeated. Every process, character and story teaches you to change your own process which should be suitable to all of it. Every character brings in a different process in you to be able to play it, whatever is needed for bringing it alive. This starts in a very mechanical way.

Do you agree with all that you have learnt at a point, you will have to unlearn it?

I haven't reached that position where I have to un-learn whatever I have learned in the process of acting. Right now, I am clearly going through a learning process only. I think I will go on learning different ways for at least another 20 years, only then I shall reach a phase of unlearning.

Do you agree that actors who are not successful are unable to present the perfect performance act needed to represent that character?

I don't agree actors as being unsuccessful. In fact, in my view, it depends on how we are measuring success. An actor tries his best to represent any character to the best of his abilities and standing in front of the cameras, an actor definitely put all his strength to bring forth the best performance. I feel if through acting you are running after fame, name, and popularity, then your intentions are wrong and you will unnecessarily get engulfed in that. I would work hard to improve my act and leave all up to almighty.

Read Also 8 Times Late Actor Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Turned Heads With His Fashion Choices

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)