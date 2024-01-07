 'Celebrating A Man Who Always Forgot His Own Birthday': Babil Khan Remembers Irrfan Khan On His 57th Birth Anniversary (PHOTO)
On the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son Babil shared a throwback picture.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of veteran actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son Babil shared a throwback picture with filmmaker Anup Singh to mark this day. Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a picture from the sets of 'The Song of Scorpions'.

The image captured Irrfan feeding cake to Anup. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday @irrfan." As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

article-image

One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday Irrfan Sir!!!" Another user commented, "But we never forget his birthday."

Anup Singh also shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating Irrfan's birthday near the end of the shoot for 'The Song of Scorpions', 2017.

The look, the smile, the hand on the shoulder, the taste of the cake, the scent of the desert and the cheer of the team remain. The force of memory does help to accept and reconcile oneself with the grief. (January 7, 1967 -April 29, 2020)."

Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

