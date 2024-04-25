'Feel Like Going To Baba': Babil Khan Posts Ahead Of Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary, DELETES It Later (PHOTO)

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Ahead of his death anniversary, his son, actor Babil Khan, shared a cryptic post on 'giving up.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil wrote, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba," However, it was deleted soon after.

Check it out:

Babil often shares unseen pictures and anecdotes from their family life on his Instagram handle. Earlier this month, he shared Irrfan and his mother's photo with the caption, “Im gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I’m going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

On the work front, Babil made his acting debut with Qala as Jagan Batwal, starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Sameer Kochhar, among others. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, was released on Netflix.

He was also seen in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others.

Next, Babil will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut, The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.