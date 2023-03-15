Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for next project. SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023

Bollywood actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar is filming her upcoming project 'Yaariyan' in the UK

The actress recently shared the photos of her injuries on social media

Here severely bruised cheekbones were clearly visible in the photos

She stated that the incident occured while shooting an action sequence for the film

Divya is determined to not push the shoot and complete it without delay

In her Instagram post, she asked her admirers to pray for her speedy recovery

Her upcoming project Yaariyan 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Yaariyan

It is slated to release on October 20, 2023