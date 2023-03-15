Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for next project. SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Bollywood actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar is filming her upcoming project 'Yaariyan' in the UK
The actress recently shared the photos of her injuries on social media
Here severely bruised cheekbones were clearly visible in the photos
She stated that the incident occured while shooting an action sequence for the film
Divya is determined to not push the shoot and complete it without delay
In her Instagram post, she asked her admirers to pray for her speedy recovery
Her upcoming project Yaariyan 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Yaariyan
It is slated to release on October 20, 2023