Popular Influencer & LGBTQ Advocate Ryuchell Found Dead At Agent's Office In Japan

Ruychell, a 27-year-old Japanese model, television personality, and LGBTQ influencer, has passed away. The influencer was found dead by their manager at the agency's office in Tokyo.

While the exact cause of Ruychell's death has not been determined, police are currently investigating the possibility of suicide. The Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo is looking into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, as reported by a local newspaper.

Who is Ryuchell?

Ryuchell was born in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in 1995 and worked for a used clothing shop in Tokyo's Harajuku after graduating from high school.

The Instagram influencer, whose real name is Ryuji Higa, was well-known for their genderless style of dressing.

Ryuchell was a longtime advocate for LGBTQ issues in Japan, frequently spoke on the subject in public, and actively participated in Tokyo Rainbow Pride, as per the Japan Times.

Ryuchell was also featured on multiple TV shows and at several queer events in Japan.

In 2016, Ryuchell married a fellow model, Peco, and the pair had a son. However, in 2022, the couple announced via social media that they would divorce but continue to raise the child together.

The influencer also revealed that they felt suffocated by the title of 'husband' and that they and Peco had been searching for a 'new form of family.'

Post-divorce, Ryuchell declared that they no longer identified themselves as male, attracting much criticism online. Many also accused the celebrity of being an absent father and criticised their decision to come out.