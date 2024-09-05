 'Main Toh Pehenti Hi Nahi Hoon': Uorfi Javed On Why She STOPPED Wearing Bras Since 2 Years
Uorfi Javed, in a recent media interaction revealed that she has stopped wearing bras for the last two years now. The actress, last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Follow Karlo Yaar,' also goes ahead to reveal the reason behind doing so.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Uorfi Javed is all over the social media with her recent reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar,' which features her in the most raw and unfiltered way. The actress, who is known for her unfiltered statements, recently revealed that she has not been wearing 'bras' for the past two years.

In a recent interaction with Hauterfly, the Follow Karlo Yaar actress recalled how, when she was growing up, it was her mother who would buy her lingerie. The actress also opened up on being unaware about the exisistence of sports bras and adds that the 'mall culture' came very late in Lucknow and that buying bras made her mother feel very shy.

The actress also emphasizes on how the right size of a bra matters and says, ''It is also important for comfort; otherwise, you are always uncomfortable, and a constant thought runs in mind if it is visible. Main toh bras pehenti hi nahi hun. I stopped wearing bras two years ago. They were very uncomfortable."

Uorfi had earlier too made an explosive revelation on her show 'Follow Karlo Yaar,' when she revealed that she has not had 'sex' in the last three years. Uorfi said, ''I have not had sex in three years. I have not even kissed a man in three years, I have not even spoken to a man romantically in three years.''

For the uninformed, Uorfi may soon return with the second season of her show 'Follow Karlo Yaar' on Amazon Prime.

