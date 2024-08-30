Uorfi Javed Reacts To Netizen Who Asked If She Wants To Foray Into Porn, Be On OnlyFans: 'I Do King S**t'

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and fashionista Uorfi Javed, who is busy with the promotions of her show Follow Karlo Yaar, recently interacted with her fans on Reddit. During the AMA session, she answered some questions about her personal life and also revealed her future plans. Uorfi's candid, honest and witty responses are grabbing eyeballs currently.

Uorfi also discussed her presence on OnlyFans or her hypothetical plans as serving as the Prime Minister of India for one day.

During the session, a Reddit user asked Uorfi about being on OnlyFans and if she would foray into porn. Replying to the user, the social media sensation wrote, "I want OnlyPaps."

Another user asked, "Will you ever do porn?" To this, Uorfi gave a witty reply and wrote, "I don't do pawn, I do King s*it."

When asked about her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, she joked, "Orry only likes to drink wine, so no tea on him." Her answer to a question about her 10-year plan was equally amusing. A user asked where she sees herself in 10 years and Uorfi replied, "Kisi ki baahon mein."

A user asked if she pays her team, Uorfi affirmed, "Of course I pay each and every one; there is NO BARTER. I give them credit and their rightful fee (more if I can). I never make people work for free." She even humorously noted this was why she doesn’t own a Range Rover.

In response to what changes she would make as Prime Minister for a day, Uorfi’s answer was, “I will implement a fast-track court for rape."

Take a look at some of her other responses here:

Uorfi has captured the spotlight with her candid persona and striking Met Gala-style appearances. Her reality show, Follow Karlo Yaar, recently premiered on Prime Video. The show is quickly gaining popularity as it offers an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes moments of Uorfi's life.

The makers will also reportedly come up with the second season of the show.