'Mann Nahi Karta...': Uorfi Javed REACTS On Being Asked If She Has Become Asexual

Uorfi Javed |

Uorfi Javed has always influenced fans with her impeccable fashion choices. She has now come up with her new show Follow Kar Lo Yaar on Amazon Prime. It is based on her life, showcasing her entire journey. The celebrity influencer is busy promoting her show, and during an interview she revealed she had not had sex for 3 years, talking about her personal life.

Now, she revealed that it's been 3.5 years and also highlighted the fact of not having a partner in life. She was questioned on how she decided to stay committed to her decision of not having sex. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Uorfi said, "I'm not dating anyone, so I was really confused I don't want to distract myself; mujhe na relationship chaiye, na fling, and I don't believe in casual sex like that."

He went on and questioned her if she was becoming A-Sexual. To which she said, "You know I have started feeling like that maan bhi nahi karta hai. I think this is what happens. Thik hai kabhi koi ladka aaye toh dekh liya jayega."

Uorfi also revealed that she sometimes feels like having a partner. Earlier, in an interview, she revealed having a major crush on Arjun Kapoor and 'doing things to him in her head which he could never even imagine.'

What Is A-Sexual?

A-Sexual is used to describe someone who is not sexually attracted to others of any gender. Asexuality is a sexual orientation that differs from celibacy in that celibacy is the decision not to engage in sexual practices and does not reflect one's sexual attraction.

Uorfi made her claim to fame with her fashion and later with her participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She has now brought her own show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which released on Amazon Prime Video.

The series features appearances by several well-known personalities, including Orry, Sandeep Khosla, Sanya Malhotra, and Munawar Faruqui, among others. The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja.