Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'

Uorfi Javed |

Uorfi Javed is known for her fearlessness and boldness, as she never shied away from showcasing her fashion choices in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The celebrity influencer is riding high on the success of the show Follow Kar Lo Yaar based on her life, showcasing her journey right from the struggle to the topmost name in the industry.

She is busy promoting her shows and has no filter when talking about her life. Recently, Uorfi was asked if she fears something in life. "It is not that I'm fearless, dar lagta hai. I just keep my fears to myself and I'm very fearful of losing everything I have," she said speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

Uorfi was further questioned if she feared the threats that she received from the people who said, 'They would let you do this, or let you wear this outfit.' So you don't fear people.

To which, she said, "Bolte bhi kaun hai sab nale nale, do kaudi ke fame attention seeking bewkoof. Someone who is doing better than me would never look down upon me, that's not how it goes. Jo apse niche baithe hai vahi ye karna chaiyenge. They are also doing it because they want that 2 minutes of fame. So I give them that fame and then I'm like, bye."

She rose to fame through her appearance in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Her show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar features appearances by several well-known personalities, including Orry, Sandeep Khosla, Sanya Malhotra, and Munawar Faruqui, among others.

The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja.