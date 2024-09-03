'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)

Uorfi Javed has taken the social media by storm ever since the release of her recent reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar.' While the show captures the actress in her most raw and true element, it also covers various aspects of her life, including her family, her friends, her therapist and so much more.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Uorfi Javed's eldest sister Urusa Javed spoke about her stint in the show. Urusa also opened up on her equation with Uorfi and whether to be identified as 'Uorfi's sister' bothers her.

The response to 'Follow Karlo Yaar' has been amazing and the viewers are loving it. What was the kind of response that you have recieved personally after the show?

My friends and family they know that this is how I have been all my life. Like whatever I have been off screen, I have been exactly the same on the show as well. They loved it. Apart from that, I think most of them could relate to the struggles of an elder sibling and aise kabhi kabhi hota hai na, jab aap sabse bade bachhe hote ho toh aapka dhyan baaki chote bachho par hota hai and then that is how your emotions come out. That is it, people are very happy and have been praising me.

Tell us about your bond with Uorfi? Any aspect that we may have not seen on the show?

Hum dono ka bond aisa hai ki we are Tom and Jerry. I have said this before too. Like we will fight but we will back each other up. I mean obviously we are secret keepers too but not the way we used to be in school and college.

You and your siblings are known as Uorfi's sisters. Does it ever bother you that your identified only as her sister?

Nah, bilkul bhi nahi. See where it got us, it got us on Amazon prime (Chuckles). Like no one would have thought that we would be on a show. Carrying a show on your shoulders, mujhe toh nahi lagta hai itna wajan main dho paati. I am fine, I am good. I am getting the perks. I am all happy, I am all in for 'nepotism.'

There was one sequence where Uorfi said that if they call your exes for Iftaar, they will have to call the entire Lucknow. Now because, you are the eldest one in the house and we know how Indian households operate, has there ever been a pressure to get married?

Not at all, Nahi yaar. Main toh chahti hoon karna, par koi kare toh. Mujhe toh gharwale bolte hai no Uruusa, you just can't get married now. They are like 'No.' Aur aisa nahi hai ke maine har jagah ladke bikhraye hai. Pata nahi in log ko kya lagta hai ke main kis se baat karti hoon, aisa kuch nahi hai.

We also saw Uorfi seeking therapy on the show where she spoke about her traumas. Were you aware of the things Uorfi had been going through?

Nahi. Obviously hume dikhta hai, like everyone in our family has trauma, lets be real. Matlab Sameer aur Dolly ko thoda kum hua hoga because by that time, my father was not there and things had calmed down. Toh they did not go through much. But yes, me, mum, Asfi, Asfi was also young, she might have forgotten it. But we remember everything and we had been seeing everything since we were young. Aur bade hote hote chize mujhpe and Uorfi pe jyda aajati hai.

Do you also share similar traumas?

Absolutely, obviously. We share a lot of traumas. I have said it and I will say it again, we do have daddy-mommy issues. Aur baat rahi Uorfi ki therapy seeking baat ki toh I did not know that she is seeking therapy. Aisa maine usey bahut baar kaha hai that she needs therapy but I did not know that she has genuinely started it.

Lastly, now that you have stepped in the world of reality shows, are you open to participating in more? Your thoughts on Bigg Boss?

I would be up for taking anything at this point of time. I am up for making money (Giggles). I am up for it and why not? I always tell my mother ke char din ki toh zindagi mili hai usme toh you have to take risks. Maybe mere do chale gaye, do bache hue zindagi ke din, so I am going to grab it.