'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)

Photo Via The Having Said That Show YouTube

Uorfi Javed is currently enjoying the success of her recently released reality series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which is premiering on Amazon Prime Videos. The nine-episode series offers an unfiltered glimpse into her life, covering everything from family and extreme beauty treatments to her entrepreneurial ventures.

Recently, she appeared on The Having Said That Show and took a dig at social media influencers and stated that she hates it when they mislabel 'obesity' as 'body positivity.' She added, "Toh hum ch***ya hai, bh*****d yahan gym ja rahe hain? You're being lazy, okay? You're eating pizzas and burgers every day. And I'm just smelling food. Nahi mazza aa rahi hain, but hum kar rahe hain. Body positivity. They've made it a category."

Check out the video:

Uorfi said that one can love themselves even while hitting the gym. "Let's not promote obesity. You're eating burgers and pizzas every day. Not working out at all. And then you're just going on your Instagram and yelling that I love my body and saying, 'Mujhe mat troll karo'. Arey, bring trolling back."

Uorfi's show has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation."

On the work front, Uorfi has appeared in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

She was last seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 as the mischief-maker.