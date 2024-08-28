 'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)

'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)

Uorfi Javed, who is currently promoting her newly released series Follow Kar Lo Yaar, recently took a dig at social media influencers for mislabeling 'obesity' as 'body positivity.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via The Having Said That Show YouTube

Uorfi Javed is currently enjoying the success of her recently released reality series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which is premiering on Amazon Prime Videos. The nine-episode series offers an unfiltered glimpse into her life, covering everything from family and extreme beauty treatments to her entrepreneurial ventures.

Recently, she appeared on The Having Said That Show and took a dig at social media influencers and stated that she hates it when they mislabel 'obesity' as 'body positivity.' She added, "Toh hum ch***ya hai, bh*****d yahan gym ja rahe hain? You're being lazy, okay? You're eating pizzas and burgers every day. And I'm just smelling food. Nahi mazza aa rahi hain, but hum kar rahe hain. Body positivity. They've made it a category."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Uorfi Javed Reveals Having 'Big' Crush On Arjun Kapoor: 'In My Head, I Have Done Things To Him'
article-image
Read Also
Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Uorfi Javed's Series Is Polished, Stands Tall Alongside International...
article-image

Uorfi said that one can love themselves even while hitting the gym. "Let's not promote obesity. You're eating burgers and pizzas every day. Not working out at all. And then you're just going on your Instagram and yelling that I love my body and saying, 'Mujhe mat troll karo'. Arey, bring trolling back."

FPJ Shorts
'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)
'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'
'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To Viral Video
'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To Viral Video
OPSC Declares Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Results; Document Verification Begins September 9 (Links Inside)
OPSC Declares Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Results; Document Verification Begins September 9 (Links Inside)
Read Also
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
article-image

Uorfi's show has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation."

On the work front, Uorfi has appeared in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

She was last seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 as the mischief-maker.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As...

'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As...

Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta...

Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta...

Kangana Ranaut On Who Is The Most Powerful PM Of All Time: 'American Presidents Indira Gandhi Ko...

Kangana Ranaut On Who Is The Most Powerful PM Of All Time: 'American Presidents Indira Gandhi Ko...

Tanuj Virwani Compares His '10 Years' Journey With Inside Edge Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'He...

Tanuj Virwani Compares His '10 Years' Journey With Inside Edge Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'He...

Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate...

Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate...