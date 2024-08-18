Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Social media personality Uorfi Javed is set to launch her reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, premiering on August 23, 2024, on Prime Video. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant expressed her disappointment with Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika and called it 'bad'

Speaking to Fever FM, Uorfi said that it was 'very bad.' She added, "Maybe because Malaika did not want to give 100% access to her life, which is acceptable and completely justified. Woh jiss stage par hain ya abhi jaise chal raha hain, unko nahi dena hoga 100% access."

Further, Uorfi said that Malaika was not the right choice for a reality show and she did not give 100% of her life. "You could feel it and as an audience, I could see that kuch cheezein chupa rahe hain. Sab nahin bata rahe hain. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a nice show. It is fun," she added.

Speaking of Malaika's series, it premiered on Disney+Hotstar in 2022. It was based on her personal and professional life. Several actors, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Terence Lewis, and Farah Khan, among others, were seen.

On Uorfi's work front, she made her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X5 as a mischief-maker.

Speaking of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi said in a statement, “I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined."