 Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Uorfi Javed expressed her disappointment towards Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika, and said that it was a 'bad' show.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

Social media personality Uorfi Javed is set to launch her reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, premiering on August 23, 2024, on Prime Video. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant expressed her disappointment with Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika and called it 'bad'

Speaking to Fever FM, Uorfi said that it was 'very bad.' She added, "Maybe because Malaika did not want to give 100% access to her life, which is acceptable and completely justified. Woh jiss stage par hain ya abhi jaise chal raha hain, unko nahi dena hoga 100% access."

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
Read Also
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...
article-image
Read Also
Uorfi Javed Reveals Her Nude Photos Got Leaked From Snapchat: 'People Took Screenshots, Posted On...
article-image

Further, Uorfi said that Malaika was not the right choice for a reality show and she did not give 100% of her life. "You could feel it and as an audience, I could see that kuch cheezein chupa rahe hain. Sab nahin bata rahe hain. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a nice show. It is fun," she added.

Read Also
Arjun Kapoor Protects Malaika Arora From Crowd After Sitting Separately At Delhi Event Amid Breakup...
article-image

Speaking of Malaika's series, it premiered on Disney+Hotstar in 2022. It was based on her personal and professional life. Several actors, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Terence Lewis, and Farah Khan, among others, were seen.

Read Also
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
article-image

On Uorfi's work front, she made her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X5 as a mischief-maker.

Speaking of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi said in a statement, “I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neena Gupta On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Condemning Crime Is Okay, But We Need Solution'

Neena Gupta On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Condemning Crime Is Okay, But We Need Solution'

Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In...

Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In...

Thalavan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Biju Menon, Asif Ali's Film

Thalavan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Biju Menon, Asif Ali's Film

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...