'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed is all set for her upcoming show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. She is busy promoting her show based on her life. During an interview, Uorfi reacted to an old event of July 26, when she called out famous fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala on social media for sending her a vulgar message.

She was asked if she regretted the decision to put it up on social media. Speaking to Fever FM, she said, "Why would I regret, agar tum kisi ko gaali doge. You can criticise me that you can do. Tumhari koi aukat hai nahi fashion mein, tumne kisi ka kuch ukhada nahi hai. But aap personally mujhe gali nahi de sakthe ho. So that is what I wanted to say, and I even deleted the story later, but it was carried on all over the internet."



She further revealed that she did not know what just went wrong between them, since she was always connected to him on chat. Uorfi added, "I was very nice to Sufi, humari baate bhi hoti thi. I didn't believe him at all when he said it was not him. Maine ghaat ghaat ka pani piya hai bewkoof nahi baithe hai yaha pe."

Here's What Happened Between Uorfi & Sufi

All this began when Orry lauded Uorfi for wearing a black dress adorned with 3D butterfly art. He wrote, “Ngl (not going to lie) she ate.” Later, Uorfi shared a screenshot of her story and called out Sufi Motiwala's disgusting response to Orry 'hyping' Uorfi. He shared a vulgar comment in the DM.

Uorfi's remark also highlighted Sufi's double standards, pointing out that he frequently celebrates wealthy nepotism like the Ambani's in his social media posts while criticizing people who do the same.

Uorfi is known for her work on TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla as the Mischief Maker. She also made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

On the work front, the fashion influencer is all set to showcase the story of her life in the show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under Sol Productions. The nine-episode reality series will premiere on Prime Video on August 23, 2024.