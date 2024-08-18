 'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM

Uorfi Javed also revealed that she did not know what just went wrong between them, since she was always connected to him on chat

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Uorfi Javed and Sufi Motiwala |

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed is all set for her upcoming show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. She is busy promoting her show based on her life. During an interview, Uorfi reacted to an old event of July 26, when she called out famous fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala on social media for sending her a vulgar message.

She was asked if she regretted the decision to put it up on social media. Speaking to Fever FM, she said, "Why would I regret, agar tum kisi ko gaali doge. You can criticise me that you can do. Tumhari koi aukat hai nahi fashion mein, tumne kisi ka kuch ukhada nahi hai. But aap personally mujhe gali nahi de sakthe ho. So that is what I wanted to say, and I even deleted the story later, but it was carried on all over the internet."

FPJ Shorts
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)

She further revealed that she did not know what just went wrong between them, since she was always connected to him on chat. Uorfi added, "I was very nice to Sufi, humari baate bhi hoti thi. I didn't believe him at all when he said it was not him. Maine ghaat ghaat ka pani piya hai bewkoof nahi baithe hai yaha pe."

Here's What Happened Between Uorfi & Sufi

All this began when Orry lauded Uorfi for wearing a black dress adorned with 3D butterfly art. He wrote, “Ngl (not going to lie) she ate.” Later, Uorfi shared a screenshot of her story and called out Sufi Motiwala's disgusting response to Orry 'hyping' Uorfi. He shared a vulgar comment in the DM.

Uorfi's remark also highlighted Sufi's double standards, pointing out that he frequently celebrates wealthy nepotism like the Ambani's in his social media posts while criticizing people who do the same.

Read Also
Uorfi Javed Calls Out Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala For Sending Vulgar DM, Shares Screenshot Of...
article-image

Uorfi is known for her work on TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla as the Mischief Maker. She also made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

On the work front, the fashion influencer is all set to showcase the story of her life in the show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under Sol Productions. The nine-episode reality series will premiere on Prime Video on August 23, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film