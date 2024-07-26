 Uorfi Javed Calls Out Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala For Sending Vulgar DM, Shares Screenshot Of His Texts
Besides being a fashionista, Uorfi Javed is also known for her outspoken personality and she never misses a chance to name and shame trolls on social media

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed called out fashion commentator and social media influencer Sufi Motiwala for sending her vulgar and abusive message on Instagram. Besides being a fashionista, Uorfi is also known for her outspoken personality and she never misses a chance to name and shame trolls on social media. She often hits back at those who abuse or troll her for her pictures and videos.

On Thursday, Uorfi shared a screenshot of her good friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's comment under one of her videos. Orry wrote, "Fu****g love her." Uorfi liked the comment and even shared it on her Instagram story.

Minutes after she posted it, Sufi replied, "Uske l**e mein ghus jayegi kya?" However, Uorfi was in no mood to ignore his cheap comment and she reported his account.

article-image

In fact, she shared another story in which she stated that Sufi was supposed to send the message to someone else, however, he 'accidentally' sent it to Uorfi.

Uorfi's post read, "So he was probably sending this reply to one of his friends, accidentally sent it to me only! Unfortunately for him I was online at that time and I immediately took a screenshot :) Koi id hack nahi hui hai iski, 2 min mein id vapas mil gayi. Chu kisi aur ko bana."

Uorfi deleted both her Instagram stories minutes after sharing them, however, their screenshots have been doing the rounds on social media.

article-image

Meanwhile, another screenshot of Sufi's Instagram story has reportedly gone viral in which he stated that he had no intention to sent her such a text. "I have texted her I had no such intentions and I would not text someone life that," it read.

It also showed the messages Sufi had sent to Uorfi. The messages read, "Uorfi... please pick up my call... I genuinely have not sent this... PLEASE... I HAVE NO INTESIONS TOWARDS YOU. Please Uorfi, I don't use such language. I just logged back into my account... Please, I will be ruined, I have never wished you bad, Uorfi."

Sufi is a content creator. As per her LinkedIn bio, he is a fashion student from Delhi.

