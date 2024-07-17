WATCH: Uorfi Javed Steps Out Drunk For Third Time In A Month, Struggles To Walk As She Gets Mobbed In Mumbai

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed was spotted all drunk and sloshed in the city on Tuesday night, and it was the third such instance in a span of three weeks. The actress was seen barely being able to walk straight as her friends held her and escorted her to the car.

Videos of Uorfi stepping out drunk of a posh Mumbai pub are now splashed all over social media. In the videos, she can be seen walking out of the pub with her friends and sister after what looked like a great party. Uorfi wore a yellow mini dress and tied her hair up in a messy bun updo.

As soon as she stepped out of the pub, she was mobbed by the paparazzi and the locals, who surrounded her to get one good picture. As she struggled to walk upto her car, her sister was seen holding her tight and asking people to make way. "Bohot drunk hoon," Uorfi told the paps, requesting them to let her go.

A few days ago, Uorfi was spotted in a similar inebriated state, and at that time too, her friends helped her get into the car and zoom away. She was even seen almost tripping and speaking gibberish with the shutterbugs.

Uorfi often makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from voicing her opinions, despite them being controversial at times.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is soon set to feature in a reality show, and while not much has been revealed about it yet, she has been teasing the same on social media for quite some time now.