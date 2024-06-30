 'Bahut Pi Rakhi Hai': 'Drunk' Uorfi Javed Engages In Fun Banter With Paps After Partying Hard In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Updated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed partied hard on Saturday night and she did not shy away from admitting that she was drunk as she stepped out of a posh pub in Mumbai. She was seen engaging in a fun banter with the paps, who tried to stall her for photos despite her being tipsy.

A video of the actress has now surfaced online in which she can be seen exiting a Mumbai pub with her friends. Uorfi looked ravishing in a black backless jumpsuit, which she paired with a chunky necklace.

As soon as she stepped out of the restaurant, the paps surrounded her, and it was then that she requested them to let her go. "Daaru pi rakhi hai," she whispered to one of the photographers. Later, she was also heard saying, "Bahut pi rakhi hai yaar, jaane do," as the paps clicked her.

As the video went viral, netizens lauded her for her candid nature. "Love how unapologetic she is," a user commented, while another wrote, "Itna bolne ke liye bhi himmat chahiye."

Uorfi also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures and videos from her 'girls night out' in which she can be seen having a good time with her girl gang.

Not just that, but on Sunday morning, she also shared a no-filter video of herself and mentioned how she did not forget to wash her makeup off the night before despite being drunk.

Uorfi often makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from voicing her opinions, despite them being controversial at times.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She has been winning over the internet of late with her stunning fashion looks and out of the box DIY outfits.

