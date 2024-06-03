'In Extreme Discomfort': Uorfi Javed Looks Unrecognisable As She Shares Shocking Photos Of Swollen Face

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed left her fans worried on Monday morning as she shared a slew of pictures in which her face looked terribly swollen. The actress shared that while most of the netizens think she has gotten fillers and plastic surgeries, her swollen face is, in fact, a result of her allergies.

Uorfi took to her Instagram handle on Monday morning to share some selfies in which her eyes and lips can be seen extremely swollen and face too looked red with rashes all over. Opening up on her battle with allergies, she wrote, "I’ve been getting so many remarks with my face that I’ve gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies, my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I’m always in extreme discomfort."

She further explained, "Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai. Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face, just know I’m going through one of those bad allergy days, I’ve not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I’ve been getting since I was 18."

In a piece of advice for netizens and her haters, she added, "If you see my face swollen don’t advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on."

As soon as she shared the photos on social media, concerned fans wished for her speedy recovery, and netizens also lauded her for being honest about her struggles.

"She's the most honest person I've had ever seen on media. No doubt," a user wrote, while another commented, "Get well soon love."

Recently, Uorfi was spotted at Mumbai airport as she returned to the city and she was seen hiding her face as the paparazzi surrounded her. "Shakal dikhane layak nahi rahi," she was seen telling the shutterbugs.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She has been winning over the internet of late with her stunning fashion looks and out of the box DIY outfits.